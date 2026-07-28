— by BEV QUESTAD —

Are we alone in the universe?

Why am I here?

Why is there a world?

Those are the questions super genius Gentry Lee, a NASA robotics engineer, poses. He is called Starman. He answers those questions in a surprising exposé on extraterrestrial life. In the end, he presents the most insightful revelation of all.

“Starman” is captivatingly narrated by Lee, with plenty of clips of him as a young man at NASA in colorful clothing. He knows how to deliver a sentence, and he knows how to speak using a mesmerizing cadence.

Coupled with shorts on the universe and the creation of the Earth, Oscar-nominated director Robert Stone has created a rich documentary on space exploration, the history of the universe, and what is known about alien life with the delightfully magnetic narration of Lee.

In 1962, Lee went to school at MIT to study physics and aerospace engineering. He wanted to study the solar system. He ended up being inspired by President John F. Kennedy to search for life beyond Earth. Since then, he has been an integral part of seminal adventures into outer space.

In 1969, along with Carl Sagan, he worked on Viking, a project that would land a spacecraft on Mars to search for life. “Today that Viking found no life on Mars is in question,” Lee explains.

Then in 1977 there was Voyager, whicg took close-up pictures of planets. Later there was Titan and it went further than any spacecraft had ever gone. After that, 1989-2003, there was the Galileo robotic space probe that went to Jupiter.

Lee gives insider information about these projects and the search for extraterrestrial life. He also interviews people who swear they have seen extraterrestrials and others who have been inside a spacecraft. He leaves no stone unturned as he delivers all the extraterrestrial info he knows.

Lee’s accounts are spellbinding, and Stone’s direction on the content and editing makes this 1-hour 25-minute film seem just too short. I watched it twice and intend to see it at least one more time with my child friends this summer.







Credits

Director/Writer: Robert Stone

Featuring: Gentry Lee, Carl Sagan, Ray Bradbury, Arthur C. Clarke, and Frank Drake

Released: Feb. 8, 2025

Website and how to see: https://starmanmovie.com/

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