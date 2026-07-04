— by WILLIAM STERR —

What an emotional roller coaster!

Lela and June, mother and daughter, have arrived in the Azores, a spot their husband and father loved but never had a chance to share with them. So, as the anniversary of his death draws near, they’ve booked into a “Honeymoon Special” to come to this place on the cheap and cast some remembrance of the lost husband/father into the sea.

There is a lot of tension here. June (Ayden Mayeri – “Jackpot”) is American, with the freer approach to life that that entails. Her mother Lela, originally from Iran, is more staid, even to the point of repression. On the other hand, Lela (Amira Casar – “The Contractor”) is an ardent supporter of women’s rights, to the point of embarrassing June with her continual reference to repression in Iran. Add to all this the usual friction between people of different generations. However, they are here to mourn a loss, making it all the more painful.

On their second day at the resort, they take a private tour of the island high spots (double the cot of the usual tour) under the guidance of young and handsome Joao (José Condessa – “Cacau”). June is clearly attracted to Joao, and sits in the front seat of the tour van. As they go through the day, one site after another turns out to be a bust. However, Lela gradually warms up to Joao, as their conversations develop depth whereas June’s remain superficial. Eventually, it is Lela who is sharing the front seat with Joao, and June is relegated to the back.

Lilian T. Mehrel (“Haunt”), who both wrote and directed, graduates from shorts to feature with “Honeyjoon” and it is a very auspicious graduation. She has given us a story of two different but related generations and how they interact emotionally. Even more, the performances she elicits from the three main actors come across as natural and totally relatable.

Superb performances by Ayden Mayeri as an aging young woman whose need for companionship and sexual freedom is frustrated by her mother’s prudishness. Amira Casar is, as the mother, always wanting to shelter her daughter, following Iranian custom that she outwardly finds abhorent. Finally, José Condessa brings a combination of the two to the tale – he is both emotionally and sexually free, and not afraid to say so, but is also loving and tender with his ailing grandmother. He bridges the gap between the mother and daughter.

“Honeyjoon” is a film you will love for its honesty and true-to-life representation.







Runtime: One hour, 15 minutes

Availability: Still on the film fest circuit

Filmed entirely on the island of Sao Miguel, the main island of the Azores.

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



