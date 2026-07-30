— by WILLIAM STERR —

“A struggle without documentation is no struggle at all” – Peter Magubane, South African Photographer.

Misan Harriman, who knew Magubane, and as a chronicler of civil struggles around the world has followed in the photographer’s footsteps, knows well what it is to be in the fight as well as documenting it. This documentary is his story.

Born in Nigeria in 1977, to a wealthy Warri chieftan, he was educated in England, where he is now a citizen. Long active in the arts and in civil struggles, he took up photography professionally in 2017, soon becoming recognized as a gifted practitioner. He has done numerous celebrity shoots, leading to his being the first black photographer to shoot the cover of “British Vogue.”

At the same time, he’s become noted internationally for his work documenting such popular movements as climate/environments protests and strikes, anti-authoritarian protests, the Black Lives Matter movement, documentation of people living through the covid lockdowns, and most recently the movement in support of Gaza and Palestinian rights. Thanks to the last activity, he has come under fire from various elements of the British establishment for his criticism of Israel.

All of this and more is covered by Andy Mundy-Castle (“White Nanny Black Child”) in “Shoot the People.” He takes a traditional approach to his subject, following him as Harriman narrates what we are seeing, but also interjecting questions for Harriman at times. Using a combination of archival footage and custom-shot material, Mundy-Castle give us a glimpse into the life of a man driven by his status as a black man (and therefore an outsider in a white western world, despite his accomplishments and wealth) who sees the discrimination and brutality of modern western society as represented by the death of George Floyd in the white backlash to it, as well as the decades-long abuse of the Palestinian people by a white European settler colony trying to vanish the people and land of Palestine.

In doing so, the documentary crew follow Harriman across continents as he visits (and records images of) protest activities in America, Europe, and Africa. They include his arrival in Los Angeles for the Oscars. Harriman was nominated for Best Live Action short Film in 2024 for his short documentary “The After,” which dealt with the aftermath for a man who lost his family to a killing spree. Harriman lost to Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

Interviewed at an opening of “Shoot the People,” Harriman said, “But it’s also a film about us, the collective us, the people all around the world and in our past that have tried to build a kinder, gentler world through actively protesting against the powerful few.” And director Mundy-Castle said of his film, “I think it’s honoring anyone who is expecting something bigger and better [of society].”







Runtime: One hour, 26 minutes

Availability: Still in some select theaters; otherwise available for rent on streaming services like Apple TV.

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