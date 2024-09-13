— by WILLIAM STERR —

Sir Ian McKellen has become a legend on the silver screen, in theater, and on television. Among his films are “Richard III,” “Gods and Monsters” and the “Lord of the Rings” series. On television, he starred in the delicious “Vicious.” And on stage, he has appeared in many plays, including “Waiting for Godot.” Sir Ian never fails to deliver a riveting performance.

Now, at age 85, he’s taken on a truly sinister role in “The Critic.”

The film takes place in 1936, beginning with Jimmy Erskine (McKellen) delivering his definition of a critic as he enters a theater, and then dictates his criticism of the play he saw there. Erskine is arrogant, cruel in his disregard or any performance less than perfect, and a decades-long institution at “The Daily Chronicle,” a London newspaper. He is also a homosexual who lives with his secretary, Tom Turner (Alfred Enoch – “This is Christmas”) at a time when being a practicing homosexual in England is a crime.

Erskine’s comfortable life descends into crisis when he is lambasting a performance by a rising actress, Nina Land (Gemma Arterton – “Walton”). The Chronicle’s owner dies and is replaced by his son, David Brooke (Mark Strong – “Dead Shot”), who doesn’t appreciate Erskine’s form of critical expression; and he is arrested for homosexual behavior and assaulting a policeman. The upshot of this is that Jimmy is about to lose his job, his comfortable life and his reputation. He will do anything to preserve them.

Then the fates intervene when he discovers that David is secretly and anonymously in love with Nina. He persuades Nina to make herself “available” to the besotted Brooke so that he can later blackmail the man into reinstating him. In return, Nina would receive the praise she craves from the one critic she really admires.

This is the setup for a classic tragedy in the style of Shakespeare, Bacon, or Marlowe.

The intelligent screenplay by Patrick Marber (“Love You More”) is a loose adaptation of the popular mystery novel “Curtain Call” by Anthony Quinn. Gone is the serial killer angle, but there is murder enough.

Director Anand Tucker (“Leap Year”) deftly leads an excellent cast with superb performances all around. Cinematography and sets are all top notch, especially with the low light and 1930s decoration in many of the scenes. I know some disagree with these assessments, but look for yourself. As for me, my only complaint is that the film isn’t longer with more time to savor its devilish delights.

The ultra-closeup sequences of McKellen’s expressive face are something you will not want to miss. They are worth the price of admission all by themselves.







Note: Not long after completing his work on “The Critic,” the 85-year-old McKellen was acting as Falstaff in the Shakespeare play “Henry IV” when he fell off the stage. He was saved from more serious injury by the “fat suit” he was wearing. Years earlier, when Orson Wells played Falstaff in “The Chimes at Midnight,” he needed no fat suit.

Runtime: One hour, 35 minutes

Availability: Select theaters beginning Sept. 13, 2024

