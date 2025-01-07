— by BEV QUESTAD —

A group of robots end up crash-landing. One survives and, like Robinson Crusoe or the Swiss Family Robinson, must contend with the natural world of an uninhabited (by humans), untamed jungle/forest wilderness. However, since the robot, Roz, does not need to eat and gains power from light, she’s quite the oddity to the other beings.

Soon into the show an abandoned egg breaks and a cute baby gosling peeks out. Since those creatures bond with the first thing they see, this one, named Brightbill (realistic voices of Boone Storm and Kit Conner) bonds with Roz (lovely voice by Lupita Nyong’o), who had already, from curiosity (the first sign of humanization) picked it up. Unfortunately, it turns out the gosling is a runt and disadvantaged without a true goose mother to teach him the ways of the goose world.

Eileen, my best friend and unabashedly frank, incorruptible, unbiased film critic, uses one word in her film assessment. But I produce the minimum 400 to come up with a verdict. Plus, being that “The Wild Robot” was nominated in four Golden Globe categories, including for best song, this forces me into serious analysis.

First, there are four main areas to consider when judging the merit of an animation. The first is the quality of the animation. “Wild Robot” has beautiful natural backgrounds, reminiscent of the breathtaking visuals of Hayao Miyazaki, creating a spellbinding, lush environment. Plus, the animals were just as realistic-looking as Roz, the noble robot.

The second area is the music, which duly matches the action and propels the story. There is no “hit,” no forbidding symphony driving feelings, or throbbing excitement like in “The Lion King” (1994), but it does complement a cute and not too scary theme for little people and typifies the mood of the plot. The Oscar-nominated softly sung “Kiss the Sky” is beautifully done by Maren Mooris.

The third area, often problematic for an animated film, is the story. I have noticed that great animation experts get so involved in the tricks they can master with color, movement, sound, and imagination that the story effort simply gets short-changed. Despite the plot dragging at times for Eileen, the story about a robot surviving on an island with wild animals is not confusing and comes through with clarity.

The fourth area is theme and message. Does the message have value? Furthermore, does the story reflect a compelling message that makes our eyes well and our hearts pound? “Wild Robot” comes in the strongest here for me. The idea of uniting with kindness and respect to survive reflects the sacred Gold Rule. To involve animals and nature in that holy command is a lovely inspiration.

In the end, I was left wanting still more from the story. I wanted evolution! The animals themselves admit that they are uniting only during the crisis. Did they learn anything from it? I wanted more from the objective intelligence of Roz, built to serve and accomplish tasks. I wanted her to form a new order of kindness (with new eating habits for the carnivores) beyond hibernation time. Instead, master director/writer Chris Sanders does not go too far. I assume he wants the allegory to be wedded to reality and the book on which he has based this fable.

Eileen, my 6-year-old best friend, master of the one-word evaluation, gave “Moana 2” a 4, “Wicked” a 5, and “Wild Robot” a 3. She has no reasons except her own level of enjoyment.

For me, I give it a good 4. I wanted more from the story concept, but I loved the talking animals, the lush environment and the multiple themes of perseverance, love and unity.









Credits

Director/Writer: Chris Sanders

Based on “The Wild Robot” novel by Peter Brown

Producer: Jeff Hermann p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Dean DeBlois

Co-Producer: Heather Lanza

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames

Music: Kris Bowers

Cinematography: Chris Stover

Editing: Mary Blee

Release: Sept. 24, 2024

Official Website and How to See: https://www.thewildrobotmovie.com/

“KISS THE SKY” –– THE WILD ROBOT

Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael

Pollack, Ali Tamposi

