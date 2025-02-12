The Online Film Critics Society (OFCS), representing nearly 300 continually vetted online film journalists representing Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Slant, AARP and more, historians, and scholars worldwide, one-third based outside the US, announced the winners of its 2024 film awards on Jan. 27, 2025.
As an OFCS member, I have never completely agreed with the slate of the winning nominations or the award-winning choices. But I vote and support the grand OFCS mission to educate the public about good films, some obscure, and how they are available for viewing.
Founded in 1997, members of the OFCS explore the nature of film from historical, sociological, political, emotional, technical, and other distinct perspectives, appreciating film as a medium for art as well as entertainment. Its mission is to “further the growth of an informed film audience, to promote awareness of the Internet as a source of news and commentary, to provide a forum for the OFCS members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema, and to encourage a high standard of journalism across the online media” (Learn more at www.ofcs.org).
All OFCS members are required to nominate and vote. No marketing, incentives, or gifts were sent to members to affect their input. They vote independently, free of the influence of publicists or other associated film companies and influencers. The films nominated are listed in alphabetical order with the winners noted.
2024 Awards (28th Annual)
Best Picture
^ Anora ^
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
I Saw the TV Glow
Nickel Boys
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Animated Feature
^ Flow ^
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Director
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
^ Coralie Fargeat – The Substance ^
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Actor
Adrian Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
^ Ralph Fiennes – Conclave ^
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
^ Mikey Madison – Anora ^
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora
^ Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain ^
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Best Supporting Actress
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande-Butera – Wicked
^ Margaret Qualley – The Substance ^
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay
^ Anora ^
The Brutalist
Challengers
A Real Pain
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
^ Conclave ^
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
Nosferatu
Sing Sing
Best Editing
Anora
^ Challengers ^
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Conclave
^ Dune: Part Two ^
Nickel Boys
Nosferatu
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
^ Challengers ^
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
^ Dune: Part Two ^
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design
Conclave
^ Dune: Part Two ^
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Visual Effects
^ Dune: Part Two ^
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
The Substance
Wicked
Best Debut Feature
Annie Baker – Janet Planet
India Donaldson – Good One
^ Vera Drew – The People’s Joker ^
Anna Kendrick – Woman of the Hour
Josh Margolin – Thelma
Best Film Not in the English Language
^ All We Imagine as Light ^
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary
^ Dahomey ^
Daughters
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Will & Harper
Technical Achievement Awards
Choreography – Wicked
Makeup &/or Hairstyling – A Different Man
Makeup &/or Hairstyling – The Substance
Sound – Dune: Part Two
Stunts – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Rick Baker
David Cronenberg
Clint Eastwood
Elaine May
Christine Vachon
Special Achievement Awards
Ava DuVernay, for brilliant work of her own and for supporting a new generation of female filmmakers.
Barbara Crampton, super supporter of indie first-time filmmakers.
Nicolas Cage, for his infinite capacity to constantly surprise everyone.
Non-U.S. Releases
Acting (Sophie Fiennes, United Kingdom)
The Adamant Girl (PS Vinothraj, India)
Cloud (Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan)
Direct Action (Guillaume Cailleau & Ben Russell, France)
Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story (Luck Razanajaona, Madagascar)
Dying (Matthias Glasner, Germany)
I’m Not Everything I Want To Be (Klára Tasovská, Czech Republic)
The Moon is Upside Down (Loren Taylor, New Zealand)
The Other Way Around (Jonas Trueba, Spain)
Subject: Filmmaking (Jörg Adolph & Edgar Reitz, Germany)
