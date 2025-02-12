— by BEV QUESTAD —

The Online Film Critics Society (OFCS), representing nearly 300 continually vetted online film journalists representing Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Slant, AARP and more, historians, and scholars worldwide, one-third based outside the US, announced the winners of its 2024 film awards on Jan. 27, 2025.

As an OFCS member, I have never completely agreed with the slate of the winning nominations or the award-winning choices. But I vote and support the grand OFCS mission to educate the public about good films, some obscure, and how they are available for viewing.

Founded in 1997, members of the OFCS explore the nature of film from historical, sociological, political, emotional, technical, and other distinct perspectives, appreciating film as a medium for art as well as entertainment. Its mission is to “further the growth of an informed film audience, to promote awareness of the Internet as a source of news and commentary, to provide a forum for the OFCS members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema, and to encourage a high standard of journalism across the online media” (Learn more at www.ofcs.org).

All OFCS members are required to nominate and vote. No marketing, incentives, or gifts were sent to members to affect their input. They vote independently, free of the influence of publicists or other associated film companies and influencers. The films nominated are listed in alphabetical order with the winners noted.

2024 Awards (28th Annual)

^ Winners ^

Best Picture

^ Anora ^

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

I Saw the TV Glow

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Animated Feature

^ Flow ^

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

^ Coralie Fargeat – The Substance ^

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor

Adrian Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

^ Ralph Fiennes – Conclave ^

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

^ Mikey Madison – Anora ^

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

^ Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain ^

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande-Butera – Wicked

^ Margaret Qualley – The Substance ^

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay

^ Anora ^

The Brutalist

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

^ Conclave ^

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu

Sing Sing

Best Editing

Anora

^ Challengers ^

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

^ Dune: Part Two ^

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

^ Challengers ^

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

^ Dune: Part Two ^

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

Conclave

^ Dune: Part Two ^

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

^ Dune: Part Two ^

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The Substance

Wicked

Best Debut Feature

Annie Baker – Janet Planet

India Donaldson – Good One

^ Vera Drew – The People’s Joker ^

Anna Kendrick – Woman of the Hour

Josh Margolin – Thelma

Best Film Not in the English Language

^ All We Imagine as Light ^

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

^ Dahomey ^

Daughters

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Will & Harper

Technical Achievement Awards

Choreography – Wicked

Makeup &/or Hairstyling – A Different Man

Makeup &/or Hairstyling – The Substance

Sound – Dune: Part Two

Stunts – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Rick Baker

David Cronenberg

Clint Eastwood

Elaine May

Christine Vachon

Special Achievement Awards

Ava DuVernay, for brilliant work of her own and for supporting a new generation of female filmmakers.

Barbara Crampton, super supporter of indie first-time filmmakers.

Nicolas Cage, for his infinite capacity to constantly surprise everyone.

Non-U.S. Releases

Acting (Sophie Fiennes, United Kingdom)

The Adamant Girl (PS Vinothraj, India)

Cloud (Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan)

Direct Action (Guillaume Cailleau & Ben Russell, France)

Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story (Luck Razanajaona, Madagascar)

Dying (Matthias Glasner, Germany)

I’m Not Everything I Want To Be (Klára Tasovská, Czech Republic)

The Moon is Upside Down (Loren Taylor, New Zealand)

The Other Way Around (Jonas Trueba, Spain)

Subject: Filmmaking (Jörg Adolph & Edgar Reitz, Germany)

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



