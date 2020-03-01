Gambling is fun, entertaining and rewarding. Whether you are playing online casino games for real money or you are betting on sports, the experience is awesome.

However, having a little motivation is not bad. As some draw motivation from gambling songs and books, some can get inspiration from movies. We mean what better way to learn about your favourite game than to watch a movie. Edutainment is the way to go. If you are that person seeking to learn about gambling and to also have fun, watch these following movies.

“Casino Royale”

“Casino Royale” never gets old. It is one of the most-watched and most popular gambling movies of all time. All gambling fanatics need to watch this one. Featuring one of the best actors to play James Bond, this movie stars Daniel Craig as a superspy who plays card games with dangerous and very wealthy people. All he has to do is to make sure terrorists don’t win, thereby losing money so that they don’t invest in evil activities. If you want to learn all about the stakes, the tension, the mood and all that is related to intense gambling sessions, watch this movie and then play the online blackjack game at Royale.



“Molly’s Game”

It is never too late to start. This is what this gambling movie is all about. Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), after a terrible accident, turned her attention to the world of gambling. She gets into the world of poker where she becomes the queen of organizing high-stakes games. If you are a poker fan, this is your movie.



“Ocean’s 11”

This movie is not as much about gambling as it is centred around an online casinos USA heist, where a man puts together a dream team for a heist after his prison sentence time is over. The movie has some gambling scenes that can teach you one or two things about gambling, and there is one fun scene where Brad Pitt teaches celebrities how to play the game of poker. Also, the movie takes place in a casino, and seeing slot machines, tables and wheels should be enough to get you in the mood to try out a few online casino gambling games.







