When you are an actor or actress, charisma is everything. When we talk about charisma, we are talking about personality – the thing that makes people either love you or hate you. Some might refer to it as charm.

You might fail to understand why people fall in love with some actors but detest others. But this is because of the thing that we mentioned above that we call charm. The art of attraction. And in this article, we are going to take a look at several people who have done extremely well in the industry in showcasing their talent.

For some, it is something that comes naturally, while others have to work for it. And then some have a little bit of both. Read below and see if your favourite actor/actress is mentioned.

Kevin Hart

We have to start with the little man with so much soul and words that will leave you laughing. Kevin Hart is so funny that when you watch a movie, even when he is serious, he will kill you with laughter. You cannot miss Kevin. He was once described as the funniest man alive and it's hard to disagree.

“The Granny in Glasses”

Please tell us you did not forget Madea (playerd by Tyler Perry). Not only is Madea funny, but so many lessons can be learned through the Madea movies (and talk about a breeding ground for talent). Having to be three or four personas in one film is beyond being creative. You have to fall in love with her.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish will have you thinking of that crazy friend of yours. And that is what films can be about. They are often about telling a story to people so that it is relatable. And Tiffany is a freshly discovered talent. For people who did not know about her, they certainly wish they knew her earlier.

. . .

