— by WILLIAM STERR —

Boston. That historic city on the Charles River. Home of Back Bay and the Brahmins thereof. They are the folks that created and filled the Gardner Museum of Art.

But then there are the gritty folks of South Boston. They keep the museum clean and serve as security guards. If someone was going to rob the Gardner, it would be them.

“Any Day Now” is the imagined robbery of the real life Gardner in 1990, the most expensive – and still unsolved – property crime in US history.

Steve (Taylor Gray – “Saturday Night”) is a night security man and nice guy/pushover in desperate need of money. He’s been supplying his deadbeat buddy and the guy’s girlfriend with drugs while letting them stay in his apartment without paying rent. Now, the tab of $5,000 is due and Steve doesn’t have it.

Then, while moping in an empty bar, a man approaches him. He introduces himself as Marty (Paul Guilfoyle – “Arthur the King”), who is as world wise as Steve is naive. Marty sets about straightening out Steve’s life – telling him truths and sharing wisdom that Steve resists – all the while setting him up to be the “inside man” in a robbery of the Gardner.

Director/writer Eric Aronson has presented us with a highly imaginative take on what “might” have led to the biggest art heist of the century. Marty takes on the role of older, wiser brother to Steve’s bumbling but good-hearted younger sibling. Along the way we meet Steve’s parasitic and self destructive buddy, Danny (Armando Rivera – “Wolves”), Danny’s girlfriend and Steve’s secret love, Sara (Alexandra Templer – “What Doesn’t Float”), and a gangster who keeps his former best friend’s dried tongue on a chain around his neck, Kevin (Thomas Kee – “Chappaquiddick”), plus a bunch of inept weirdos. Put them together and you have a combination comedy/romance/drama.

Paul Guilfoyle turns in an outstanding performance, clearly the best in the cast, and undoubtedly the product of his many years as a character actor. He deserves more juicy parts like the one Aronson has given him here. That’s not to say the others aren’t solid, with a snappy line a dialogue every now and then that makes you wonder “Where did that come from?” but which is always spot on.

Technically, this film is batting well above its budgetary weight. It’s not a perfect film, but it has many enjoyable and intriguing moments, including Steve’s fascination with a Manet portrait of a man in a cafe (Chez Tortoni) sketching. According to Steve, the man is sketching himself from his reflection in a mirror in the cafe, without even recognizing himself. This is the essence of Steve himself.







Note: At least four other movies share the same title, as does the popular Bacharach/Hilliard, song which is echoed by the relationship between Steve and Sara. It’s not in the movie soundtrack.

Runtime: One hour, 21 minutes

Availability: Currently available to stream or rent on many sites.

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



