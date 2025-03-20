— by BEV QUESTAD —

Oh Norway! Your movies are so challenging to understand.

Why not send us a sweet rom/com or a rich documentary? Why another angst-driven drama with themes of guilt and moral conflict? And another thing, why get so creative with your presentations, like breaking into a frenzied song and dance in “Armand,” inhabiting dreams of the dead in “Gavagai,” and a behind-the-scenes reveal in “The Fishing Place”?

In my analysis of this current film produced in Norway, “The Fishing Place,” let me begin by telling you that both my Norwegian father and grandfather, dedicated to honesty, self-sufficiency and hard work, were stream fishers. To leave Seattle early Saturday morning and head to a Cascade stream to trout fish was their Valhalla. It was a sweet surprise if they caught a 7-incher. So, the title of this film suggests to me that the title might be a metaphor for Heaven. Let’s see.

“The Fishing Place” bookends with Anna (multiple award-winning Norwegian Ellen Dorrit Petersen) gazing out at a fjord. Just before we see her, we see a small fishing boat trolling in the cold mists with snowy hilly mountains in the background. From context we guess that Anna is in Nazi custody and sent to this German-occupied location in Norwegian Telemark. In return for her freedom, she has consented to espionage. Useful for her captors, she speaks both Norwegian and German. We surmise she came from wealth, but now is placed as a servant to overhear and observe.

Without researching the film, I think the film investigates the deep guilt Norwegians harbor regarding survival and self-interest during the time they were occupied by the German Reich. In Anna’s case, it is a pacifist priest she is sent to betray. But in this assent to spy in return for her freedom, she compromises her soul.

When we go along with the goals and pretensions of any country’s government, whether that country is occupied, unduly influenced by another country, or is run by self-serving leadership, where and when must we act according to our own conscience, our own moral compass? What are the consequences when we don’t?

Norwegian feature films, including those by Rob Tregenza, a North American (born in Kansas) film-maker who shoots in Norway, are typically tales involving moral quagmires and strangeness. “The Fishing Place” ends with several minutes showing its film sets and movement trolly. As in real life, the cast obeys the director’s orders.

The opulent residence of the film’s aristocracy is just as fake as the ferry boat landing. What is real, what is true, and to what degree we are all marionettes directed by one person or government raises one set of questions. Where free will and moral action are possible raises others.

The plot of “The Fishing Place” is paralleled by the plaintive dissonance of Farecka Tregenza’s (the director’s daughter?) harp and hardanger (I assume) fiddle played by her husband, Jason Moody. The not-quite-happy notes mirror the psychological and political dilemmas of the film set in Telemark then and our world now.

The perfect fishing place for my dad (a WWII vet) and grandpa was away from the city. It was a hidden place upriver that they discovered through hiking in the dense, overgrown foothills of the Cascade Mountains. It was away from society, its contrivances and expectations. It was a place of peace.

That also seems to be the ultimate wish of Anna and the priest. Like other films shot in Norway, your mind has to work for a Tregenza film. That’s what makes it interactive and, in a flash of recognition, meaningful.









Credits

Director: Rob Tregenza

Screenplay: Rob Tregenza

Storv Idea: Rob Tregenza and Kirk Kjeldsen

Executive Producers: Rob Tregenza and Epoché

Producers: Rob Tregenza, Gestell, Tor Arne Ovrebo, and Living Daylights

Co-Producers: Niäl Lambrechts, Truewest, Gisle Tveito, and Storyline

First Assistant Director: Ben Lucas

Second Assistant Director: Petter Alnes-Bonesmo

Production Manager: Nial Lambrechts

Casting: Ellen Michelsen

Production Design: Geir Andersen

Art Director: Johannes Vang

Location Manager: Ingebjorg Torgersen

Extras Casting: Ionas Grimeland

Coordinator: Tonje Berg Pettersen

Director of Photography: Rob Tregenza

Editor: Elise Olavsen

Post Production Producer: Birgit Tregenza

Music: Farecka Tregenza and Jason Moodv. Harp and violin

Country: Norway

Release: March 7, 2025

Official Website: https://gavagaifilm.com/the-fishing-place-coming-soon/

. . .

