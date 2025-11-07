— by BEV QUESTAD —

Remember when Trump claimed he deserved credit for ending six or seven wars during his first months in office? He said, “I think that we settled Aber-baijan and Albania.” The correction is that it was Azerbaijan and Artsakh. Vic Gerami, host and producer of The Blunt News, knows just how far the US was involved and the convoluted reasons why.

In his recent film, “ARTSAKH Armenian Genocide Continues,” a follow-up to his 2022 film, “Motherland,” Gerami asks you to imagine living on a farm. One day your neighbor comes over and kills your family, claims your property, and then blames you for the attack. That’s what happened to his people, the Armenians, in Artsakh.

His film is dedicated to the 5,000 Armenians who were martyred from 2020-2023. The ones we didn’t hear about. The ones no one came to rescue – not even Trump.

Gerami adds John Stuart Mill's quote: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men to do nothing."





Gerami shows us the topography of an idyllic, green-treed land picturesquely framed by the massive, perpetually snow-capped volcano, Mt. Ararat, where Noah is said to have rested his ark after the flood. While Ararat is in northeastern Turkey, the land directly to the east, including both Azerbaijan and Armenia, has sacred import to a nexus of cultures.

The three most surprising innuendos coming from “ARTSAKH Armenian Genocide Continues” involve the geo-political expansionist goals nostalgic for the Ottoman Empire, the greater USSR, and the reclamation of Canaan.

With every effort of the West to bend Turkey to its will, Erdogan threatens to release the million-plus Syrian refugees it is paid to harbor. With every effort of the West to demand an embargo on Russian oil, Azerbaijan wins as the country that can take Russian oil and sell it as Azerbaijani. The money Azerbaijan has earned from this lucrative enterprise has allowed it to be one of the largest weapons buyers in the world. Who do they buy these from? Israel, who knows the weapons will be used against Armenians and who also buys the contraband oil which in turn fuels the war against Ukraine.

Gerami neatly organizes his film in chapters and cleverly lists the ways in which Azerbaijan literally hoodwinked the world with a massacre of innocents. Syrian, Pakistani, and Libyan jihadists were hired to man the massacre against the Armenians when the world was preoccupied with Covid and their own politics.

Most importantly, Gerami’s record of what has happened and what is currently happening, may be a last record. Azerbaijan is systematically destroying the cultural markers of the Armenians. A great fear is that Armenia, where those from Artsakh have relocated, will itself will soon be purged.

What Trump apparently congratulated himself for was building an expensive highway between Turkey and Azerbaijan, which coincidentally ended the starvation blockade of Artsakh. In an exclusive communication with IJM, Gerami wrote: “With Turkey and Azerbaijan already blocking Armenia’s western and eastern borders, Iran remains Armenia’s only vital trade partner. The so-called peace agreement—one that Donald Trump was reportedly unaware of—was drafted and presented to him without a full understanding of its implications. Under that agreement, the United States was allowed to build a highway connecting Nakhichevan to Azerbaijan, creating a trade route between Turkey and Azerbaijan. In exchange, the parties agreed not to close Iran’s route to Armenia, ensuring continued trade between the two nations. In the end, the U.S. and Israel effectively secured a presence in southern Armenia, positioning themselves strategically to monitor Iran.”

Gerami is a master of political understanding and a true documentarian of the continuing suffering and destruction of the Armenian cultural history. I sadly suspect “ARTSAKH Armenian Genocide Continues,” like “Motherland,” will have a sequel.









Credits

Writer, director, producer: Vic Gerami

Executive Producers: Mark Geragos, Vic Gerami, Lousineh Hagopian, Oshin Harootoonian, Sam Kbushyan, Aleen and Cecile Keshishian, Lilit and Nishan Odabashian, Stephanie Seraydarian Oddo and Judy Saryan

Featuring: Vic Gerami, Kristine Aznavour, Nicolas Asnavour, Cher, Adam Schiff, Bob Menendez, Heidi Hautalia, Alexander Lapshin, Michael Pompeo, Irina Ghaplanyan, Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier, and others

Editor: Chris Damadyan

Release: August, 2025

Website: https://artsakhdocumentary.com

