Ten years. Ten years of wondering, fearing, hoping. That is what Mary and John Reed have gone through since their 14 year old daughter, Clare, walked out of the house and disappeared. A parents’ nightmare.

During all that time, this middle-aged working class British couple have never given up hope. John (Jared Harris – “Mad Men”) goes to places that help homeless street kids, still hoping after 10 years that one of the hundreds he has seen will give him some clue as to where she is – or what happened to her. Mary (Juliet Stevenson – “Rhoda”) helps keep up the search, appearing with John on a 10th anniversary televised police appeal for any information.

Then, one day, a girl in her 20s, a girl (Erin Doherty – “Firebrand”) who looks just as Clare might, is sitting on the doorstep when Mary comes home. Mary welcomes her with open arms and heart, but John sees nothing of his missing daughter in this stranger.

Writer/Director Virginia Gilbert (“Home”) has given us an intimate look into the emotional life of a family struck with one of the worst of life’s fears – that of not, perhaps never, knowing what has happened to a child. She gets masterful performances from her principals, especially Juliet Stevenson who, as a loving wife and mother, is forced to choose between the joy of reunion and the continuation of an endless search.

Jared Harris also turns in an excellent performance, subdued yet obsessed with the task of uncovering Clare’s trail. His world of 10 years searching is overturned by Clare’s return – if this really is Clare – and he literally resists the acceptance that Mary gives the girl, creating a gulf between himself and his wife. When his emotional explosion finally comes it is all the more shocking for his otherwise reserved resistance. Much more often, and deftly portrayed, John has brief moments when he recalls some small event with young Clare. These emphasize his feelings of loss, regret, and analytical comparison with the adult Clare he is trying to reject or accept.

Reawakening is exactly what is happening here. John and Mary have led a half-life for a decade. Then they are given a chance to re-enter life. The questions posed are: can they accept it? If they do, are they just fooling themselves? And finally, does it matter? Gilbert’s script answers these questions and others in a realistic, bitter-sweet way.







Note: This film has been described as a psychological thriller. Psychological yes, but hardly a thriller. Don’t be attracted or repelled by that description. This is a story of three people, all in need, all seeking a way to reawaken to a meaningful life. There are a couple moments of strong emotional conflict, and one of violence, but this is no “thriller.”

Runtime: One hour, 30 minutes

Availability: Digital release on Nov. 18, 2025

