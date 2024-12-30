— by WILLIAM STERR —

Mexican drug cartel bosses are known for their savagery, their secrecy and their short lives. One of the worst was Juan “Little Hands” El Monte, brutal leader of the largest drug trafficking gang in the nation. Unknown to even his closest associate, Juan had a special secret he had held “since his first thought” as a child.

The story begins with Rita (Zoe Saldana – “Avatar”), an aspiring but under appreciated lawyer, walking through a crowded night market while working on a closing argument aloud. As she walks, people she passes begin speaking and then singing her words, so that by the time she exits the market it has become a full-fledged musical number. We know we’re in for something special.

The next day Rita’s arguments win the case for the lead lawyer who spoke them. He gets the credit and she gets ignored. That night she receives a strange phone call offering her a lucrative job if she will meet a man out on the street. Frustrated by her mistreatment where she works, and intrigued by the offer, she agrees. However, she is abducted and brought to the hideout of “Little Hands,” who explains her job would be to arrange for his disappearance, the division and protection of his vast wealth, and a full sexual re-assignment of him as a woman. That woman is Emilia Pérez.

What follows is a semi musical story of a criminal’s attempt to fulfill a lifelong wish and free himself from the restraints of his life of crime. But can the leopard, even if he changes his spots, truly renounce the ferocious predator within?

The two parts of Juan and Emelia are played by Karla Sofia Gascon (“We Are The Nobles”). She does an excellent job, but the real star is Saldana, who not only acts, but sings and dances, especially in a spectacular number that takes place during a ballroom fund-raiser where she identifies all the corrupt businessmen, politicians and gang leaders who, dressed for the elaborate occasion, are listening to a speech from the stage by Gascon. Also of note is the performance by Selina Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) as Juan’s abandoned wife, Jessi. She alternates between confusion, despair and fury as events overwhelm her.

The music and original songs by Camille (“Corsage”), and Clement Ducol (“Chicken for Linda!”) are spectacular, as is the choreography. Cinematography by Paul Guilhaume is also noteworthy, especially in the aforementioned dance number at the fundraiser.

Director/writer Jacques Audiard has taken a bold step with this production, and carried it off well. From its controversial mix of subjects to its audacious blending of drama and musical, it is entertaining and well worth your time.

Some industry outlets have “Emilia Pérez” highly rated for both Best International Film (France), and Best Picture.

The film is in English and Spanish with some subtitles.







Runtime: Two hours, 12 minutes

Availability: After numerous festivals and a limited theatrical run, it is currently screening on Netflix.

. . .

