— by WILLIAM STERR —

A vicious winter. An isolated Icelandic fishing outpost, in danger of starvation due to a poor catch. The foundering of a sailing ship whose survivors would put an impossible burden on the already hungry fishermen. And the decision by Eva (Odessa Young – “Shirley”), the owner of the outpost, to not help the survivors. These are the elements that set in motion this horrific tale of “The Damned.”

All the classic tropes of a horror story are here:

• an isolated small group of people for whom outside help or escape is impossible

• a forbidding location, which in this case is a strip of barren land along the Atlantic coast of Iceland

• a hidden menace which shows itself only to kill

• some reason to be threatened, such as the guilt of the fishermen for having killed the survivors of a ship sinking

Among the small group of Icelanders is Helga (Siobhan Finneran – “Downton Abbey”), a sort of housekeeper, with a strong sense of superstition. She claims they are being haunted by a “drago,” a flesh and blood apparition that seeks revenge for the drowned shipsmen. At first, the rest ridicule Helga for her fears, but gradually a terror spreads through the small group.

Director Thordur Palsson (“The Valhalla Murders”) makes a sure-footed feature debut in this film. Based on Palsson’s story, writer Jamie Hannigan (“Pilgrimadge”) has created a tight, evolving tale that strikes just the right amount of fright until the shocking culmination (not to be described here!).

Odessa Young provides the commonsense rock for the fishermen who give the impression that, left to themselves, would soon run amok. It’s a solid performance that stands out against the miscellaneous background of hard drinking, playful, but not too bright men. One exception is Daniel (Joe Cole – “Against the Ice”) as a young man more sensitive than the rest who might have been a romantic interest for the widowed Eva under happier circumstances. However, it is a small part, cut short.

“The Damned” was actually filmed in Iceland, and the bleak surroundings, especially the mountains crowding in on the coastal strip and the vast Atlantic beyond, are at the same time both expansive and claustrophobic. With all that space, there is no escape.

This is a good film to watch in a cozy room with a full belly and a shot of aquavit.







Note: “The Damned” was a popular title in 2024. Another film by the same name covers a group of volunteer Union soldiers during the Civil War as they patrol border territory in the western United States. While their subjects and locations are different, they do both take place in the winter.

Runtime: One hour, 29 minutes

Availability: Tribeca Film Festival June 2024, streaming Jan. 3, 2025

