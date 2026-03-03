— by BEV QUESTAD —

The underdog in this chaotic frenzied animation is actually an undergoat who dreams of being able to play roarball on a big team. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures new animation is a cacophonous continuous burst of color, sound, and action that my fellow film critic, 5-year-old why-walk-when-you-can-run Logan, loved.

Will is a furry, friendly goat with big dreams. He loves roarball (like basketball) and has the natural eye and coordination to make a basket from anywhere: the far shot, the sky shot and the seemingly impossible shot from behind the basket. He flies through the air to dunk from anywhere in and around the court. The only problem is, he’s not on a team. Even rejected and scorned in a neighborhood pick-up game by a mean player (an arrogant Andalusian horse named Mane Attraction), Will can’t gain respect.

But Will wears tennis shoes with Dream Big written on the side. That’s what his mother, who died early, always told him while he was growing up. No matter how unrealistic, no matter how grand, follow your dreams.

Logan’s favorite character was the cat, Jett (voiced by Gabrielle Union). Jett is a sleek, muscular black panther. He didn’t notice that Jett had a female’s voice. As a matter of fact, the Thornes, contenders for the championship, along with the rest of the teams, are DEI equal-opportunity. Beings of all types, male and female, like an ostrich, Komodo dragron, giraffe (played by NBA great 3-point shooter Stephen Curry) and other fierce beasts fight for the ball on the giant court. Logan never noticed the gender diversity. When I pointed it out, he didn’t care. He was captivated by the fancy action of the ball.

“Goat” not only has grand color, style and sound, it has strong messages of encouragement and perseverance for all the younger folks like Logan, who ranks it with “Dog Man” as a beloved animation.





5/5 by Logan





Credits

Director: Tyree Dillihay

Screenplay: Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley

based on story by Nicolas Curcio and Peter Chiarelli

which was based on the book “Funky Dunks” by Chris Tougas

Producers: Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Rodney Rothman, Stephen Curry, and Erick Peyton

Voice: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, icola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, Sherry Cola, Eduardo Franco, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee and Stephen Curry

Cinematography: John Clark

Editor: Clare Knight

Music: Kris Bowers

Production: Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation

Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing

Release: February 13, 2026

