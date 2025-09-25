— by BEV QUESTAD —

Drew Barrymore says she’s grown into being her own best friend. Like Drew, but more than 100 years earlier, Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) overcame great obstacles because of her inner voice, her own best friend.

Created specifically for children and their families, “Hola Frida” strikes a tender chord on acceptance of all, no matter their disability, gender, or political views. To test out understanding and interest, I watched this with two of my favorite movie critics, Logan, aged 4, and Eileen, aged 7.

Logan and Eileen like all the colors the Mexican-themed environment provided. The simple animation begins with Frida when she was 6 years old. She was a positive-minded child who liked to draw, just like Logan and Eileen. Her father was a European photographer, and her mother was from a marginalized Mexican minority.

Logan and Eileen were very concerned when Frida got sick. What is poliomyelitis? Why did Frida get so tired and why did one of her legs need a brace? Explanations were needed, especially on how one leg ended up shorter and thinner than the other.

For lack of time, I only pointed out that it was how Frida handled her physical change that was important. They watched intently as she was teased by some of the kids when she returned to school. They called her chicken legs.

The film shows how Frida, using her internal voice/best friend, devised alternative play ideas to overcome the humiliation.

Many adults already know the story of Frida Kahlo, who grew up to be a famous Mexican painter. “Hola Frida” shows us her determined spirit and constant adaptation to her circumstances. The last challenge depicted in the film was the bus accident. She was 18 and almost died. The film shows her inner voice fiercely willing her to live.

Did Logan and Eileen understand the concept of the inner voice and how it was depicted?

I couldn’t get an answer from them on that. But Logan did pay the most attention during the scenes with the dog, the death queen, and the roller skating race. Upon being ask what would make the film better, he excitedly said, “Cars and trucks like Blaze Monster Truck!” I interpreted that to mean there needed to be more action.

Eileen gave “Hola Frida” a “3 or 4 out of 5.” The movie only sporadically kept her attention. She needed more background on who Frida was and why she got sick. The credits at the end, with information and photos of Frida, were the most interesting to her.

As an adult, as usual, I agree with my child critics. While the colors were bright and cheerful, the concept of the inner voice instructive and encouraging, and the idea of death, depicted by a dark-looking queen that they both understood, was engaging; a more Ghibli Studios-style realism in the animation and a tightened-up script would have helped.









Credits

Directors: Andre Kadi and Karine Vezina

Writers: Anne Bryan, Sophie Faucher and Andre Kadi,

Voices: Olivia Ruiz, Emma Rodriguez, Rebecca Gonzales, Leo Cote, Sophie Faucher, Manuel Tadros, Annie Girard and Joey Belanger.

Producers: Sophie Faucher, Andrew Kadi, Eliott Khayat, Laurence Petit and Florence Roche

Composers: Laetitia Pansanel-Garric and Olivia Ruiz

Art Director: Marie Michelle Laflamme

Production Manager: Nicolas Voillard

US Release: Aug. 8, 2025

Website and how to see: https://www.hautetcourt.com/animation/hola-frida/

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



