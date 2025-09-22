— by WILLIAM STERR —

What movie is the longest running theatrical release in film history? “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

But before there was the film, there was the live London production. And before that there was Richard O’Brien. A New Zealander (born in GB), O’Brien boarded a steamer for England in 1967 where he did odd jobs while learning method acting. Acting roles did come: parts in “Hair” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” but Richard was considering giving up theater for a steady income.

Then one day he had a chance to mention that he was writing his own rock musical to Jim Sharman, the director of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Sharman liked it, and that incomplete material became the smash stage hit “The Rocky Horror Show.” O’Brien, Sharman, and some of the others, both actors, and production people go into detail on the development and mounting of the show, for which O’Brien wrote all the songs.

Once the musical became a box office sensation, many folks, including Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones, wanted to buy the movie rights. However, O’Brien decided to go with Lou Adler, producer of the musical, who worked an agreement with 20th Century Fox.

The production was not as expected. The studio only allowed a budget of $1 million when typical budgets in Hollywood at that time were $6 to 7 million. Sharman decided that he would be making an “underground” movie. On the other hand, virtually the entire production team and cast were signed, allowing them to build on what they’d already been doing. The biggest changes were recasting three major characters: Brad (Barry Bostwick), Janet (Susan Sarandon), and Eddie (Meatloaf). All were inspired choices. Production was done in England at the same studio where the famous Hammer horror films were made.

Sadly, when the picture was finished and previewed for 20th Century Fox executives, they were non-plussed – what they’d paid $1 million for was an extravagant celebration of camp, transvestism, and fluid sexuality. The film went into limited release in 1975, but was quickly pulled from even those theaters. Of the failure, Tim Curry (Dr. Frenk-N-Furter) says: “I was miserable that the film was a flop. I took it personally, which was arrogant of me, but I did.”

In addition, the stage play also failed when it opened in NYC.

But then, in just a couple theaters, the film re-opened, playing at midnight on a weekly basis. While turnout was low, there was an interesting thing – the same patrons came back week after week. The true audience for the film had been found! But there was more. Gradually, the participation of the growing audiences (sell-out crowds at venues that grew into the hundreds) began dressing and acting like the characters on the screen.

In Portland, Ore., near where I live, it has been showing at midnight every Saturday in the Clinton Street Theater – for 47 years. That’s the longest-running weekly showing in the world. And at every showing there is a “shadow performance” where regular folks act out the movie in front of the movie. This is unique in film history and it shows no sign of stopping. That $1 million investment has returned over $115 million.

This remarkable homage to The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Linus O’Brien, son of Richard O’Brien. It is a must see for anyone interested in film history, cultural touchstones for the LGBTQ+ community, or a passion for seeing the “little guy” succeed against all odds.







Notes: The longest continuously running stage play is Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” It’s been in continuous production in London since 1952. The longest running stage musical is “Phantom of the Opera,” still running on Broadway.

Runtime: One hour, 30 minutes

Availability: Opens in theaters on 10/3/2025

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



