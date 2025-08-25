— by BEV QUESTAD (and two children) —

“My parents always said this forest was a magical place,” softly states Snow White. And indeed, there are lush forests and bushes, wispy wildflowers, scampering little squirrels and chipmunks, flitting birds, furry rabbits, gracefully inquisitive deer, and dancing fireflies creating an enchanted setting for the thatched roof cottage with warm, welcoming lights glowing from the windows.

Snow White (lovely Rachel Zegler) is just how we remembered her from the Disney storybook and cartoon movie: kind, compassionate, and endearingly friendly with all the animals. But there is an added plus. This Snow White expresses her mind in a polite way, determined to bring justice back to her father’s kingdom. Early on, she suggests to her truly evil stepmother (Gal Gadot), “The people are struggling. I feel they need some kindness.”

I watched this film with my fellow critics, Eileen and Vera, aged 7. They loved the setting and this new Snow White. Surprisingly, they also loved the stepmother, “…because she played the witch so well!”

Then there was the music. When the dwarfs were at work, not yet knowing their adorable home had been invaded by the lovely SW, we sang along with them: “Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho – It’s home from work we go!”

When I asked what they rated “Snow White,” from 1-5, they agreed on a firm four.

“Why just a four?” I asked.

“Too many songs!!!” they chimed.

This response was no surprise. Every time the plot got moving, another frustrating song production began. The girls wanted more story and less music. They enjoyed SW’s first song, “Waiting on a Wish,” and the original Dwarf song “Heigh ho!” The other music bored them.

Going to “Snow White” in a real theater was my birthday present to Eileen. But before she had a free day to go, it had already vanished. Eileen asked why. It’s a little more complicated than the distractingly long, boring musical numbers. Though budgeted for $240-270 million, it only grossed $205.7 million. Why?

This is what I told the girls. Besides the boring music and poor reviews, there was a boycott on the film because of Gal Gadot’s lack of compassion for the suffering in Gaza. Though they are only 7, both girls have heard about the children starving there and immediately understood.

In addition, I told them that the girl playing SW had criticized Trump and his followers.

So ironically, the politics of SW, helping the oppressed and championing the just and honest, affected the success of the “Snow White” box office.

However, the girls didn’t let that affect their rating. Despite the distractingly long music interludes, they still loved Snow White and her magical kingdom.





Final verdict: 4/5





