— by WILLIAM STERR —

Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is the longest serving Prime Minister in Israeli history. Between 1996 and today, he has served more than 17 years. Seventeen turbulent years.

In recent years, he has been under investigation, charged with corruption and influence peddling. This is not unusual in Israeli politics. For example, in 2008, Ehud Ulmert resigned as PM, while under investigation for corruption and bribery when he was the mayor of Jerusalem. Ulmert was convicted and served 16 months in prison. He was succeeded as PM by Netanyahu.

In 2019, Bibi himself came under investigation, but chose to fight it, refusing to resign. As the investigation progressed, thousands of hours of testimony by Netanyah, his wife Sara, his son Yair, and a variety of government personnel, wealthy individuals, and everyday folks with information were questioned and recorded by the police. These recordings were leaked in 2023, before the Oct. 7 attack and its ongoing aftermath, coming into the hands of film producer Alex Gibney (“Walk With Me”). Gibney decided the information should be made public, not just in Israel, but around the world. He recruited documentary film maker Alexis Bloom (“Divide and Conquer”). The result is “The Bibi Files.”

Along the way, we learn a little of Bibi’s history. He was the middle of three children born to a Polish immigrant father and a Jerusalem born mother. The family spent a number of years in the United States and Bibi received his higher education there, becoming fluent in English and learning much about the American culture. This would prove useful in appealing to the American psyche later.

In 1976, his older brother was killed during the Israeli raid on Entebbe, Uganda, to rescue hostages taken in an airliner hijacking. For Bibi, a career in politics followed.

This project gives us remarkable insight into Bibi’s family. All three – Bibi, Sara and Yair – are very aggressive, contemptuous individuals, although Bibi is far more adept at playing the cool, approachable individual when it is to his advantage. The tapes show each of the three as they interface with their police interrogators, but it is Bibi who comes off as the more reasonable person.

This is deceptive, of course, because the film makers intersperse the Netanyahu interviews with those of other people giving evidence that implicates Bibi in the crimes for which he is being investigated. This is particularly evident in the case of Arnon Milchen.

Milchen is an Israeli tycoon who over the years has showered the Netanyahus with huge amounts of gifts (cigars valued at $110 apiece, champagne, jewelry, luxury accomodations on trips, etc.). We not only see him describing these gifts, but his longtime secretary confirming the outlay and even explaining that the Netanyahus gradually came to demand such rewards. In return, Milchen received favorable treatment by the Israeli government.

Story after story is presented. The picture that is painted is one of a family that started with small grifting, but which gradually grew as they realized they were beyond the reach of the law and everyday society. But now, with the threat of conviction and prison time, Netanyahu is fighting for his freedom and his legacy. Apparently nothing will stand in his way: he has attacked the Israeli judiciary, surrounded himself with extreme right-wing parties which will protect him in return for political power, split Israeli society, and perhaps even the extended the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, which insulate him from justice to some extent.

It is a terrible thought that tens of thousands may have died in order to keep Netanyahu safe. Yet, as director Bloom points out, he is like a wounded animal and therefore extremely dangerous.

This is an excellent peek into some of the internal workings of the Israeli government, and the machinations of the Netanyahus. Highly recommended.





. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



