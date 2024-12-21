— by BEV QUESTAD —

Oh boy, prepare yourselves for a ride like no other across America with Harper Steele, former head writer for “Saturday Night Live” (1995-2008), and Will Farrell, world-famous comedian, along with great songs like “America” (sung by First Aid Kit). Will and Harper set up their folding chairs in a Walmart parking lot for a snack and reflection as easily as they set up the same chairs on a ledge overlooking The Grand Canyon.

The purpose of their trip is not so much to discover America but to concoct experiences for Harper in middle America as a newly-transitioned individual. She candidly tells people in dive bars in Oklahoma and Texas that she is traveling America as newly transitioned and patiently waits for their response. And while they try to film honest reactions, let’s remember a film crew is along and Will Farrell’s face is fairly recognizable.

Harper Steele, previously known as Andrew Steele, became good friends with Will Farrell when both were working on SNL. Their friendship has continued for 30 years. When they get in Harper’s Jeep Wagoneer, Harper, who began transition to a woman in 2022, tells Will he is free to ask any question he wants. Will wants to know how it feels to have boobs.

Throughout their travels, we eavesdrop on how Harper felt as a child compared to as an adult. Harper explains when she determined she was different and wished she was the same as everyone else. Yes, early on she saw a therapist, but the first wasn’t helpful. She became so despondent that she bought a gun. She also bought a wreck of a house for $10,000 in a desert so she could freely walk around inside it dressed as a woman. But she still despaired at having to hide and contemplated suicide.

Gender identification issues contribute to a lot of confusion, alarm and anger in America, especially among parents of school-aged kids. So, Harper and Will’s frank conversation is an easy primer to understanding what it means to be trans and how someone might feel, both as a child and then as an adult, when they think they are unacceptable.

Ranked No. 6 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Best Documentary List, “Harper & Will” is an unassuming, entertaining ride across America revealing various reactions to Harper, whose smile becomes more lovely as the miles roll on, as well as a truly compassionate, non-judgmental side to Will.









Credits

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Josh Greenbaum, Christopher Leggett, and Rafael Marmor

Featuring: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele, Kristen Wiig and Tina Fey

Cinematography: Zoe White

Editor: Monique Zavistovski

Music: Nathan Halpern

Distributor: Netflix

Release: Sept. 13, 2024

