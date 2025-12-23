— by BEV QUESTAD —

Filmed via police body cams, police procured videos, and 911 recordings, “The Perfect Neighbor” is an Oscar nominee for Best Documentary. It’s a powerful way to create film verité – no voice-overs and no explanatory narration. You just get the action and voices as recorded by police devices.

It all begins in Ocala, Florida, in February 2022, in a neighborhood of many rentals and a community green space for children to play. But one woman, Susan Lorincz, doesn’t want to hear noise and discerns some property line in the green space that abuts her property that should not be crossed. She wants a Cease and Desist order against the kids so they can’t go “screaming and running around” in the neighborhood.

The Evidence

We hear the 911 phone calls into the police department, and we see the police come and take affidavits about what is happening. They interview Susan and all the witnesses in the neighborhood every time there is a call.

We hear Susan use nasty language towards the kids. She is out of emotional control. In my opinion, she is suffering from a mental illness. But how can the police treat that? Their best advice is to tell the kids to stay away from her. But their play is on the street and in the green space in the vicinity of Susan. They have a full right to the common areas.

The audience of this film can’t help but take on the role of the jury. We witness the facts of the case, so when the final crisis happens, we can’t help but make a judgment.

This is circumstantial and yet artful filmmaking unfolding. Subtitles are available (you’ll need them), and race plays a role.

Inspirational

What is inspiring is that the neighbors rallied together to press this case. An injustice occurs, and they want justice.

What is also inspiring is the way this film idea came to fruition. Ajike Owens, the mother of the four harassed kids, was best friends with a family connection to the director and two producers of the film. They went down to Florida and learned about a “Stand Your Ground” law that could exempt Susan from prosecution. They supported the neighbors in a call for justice and began the process of procuring the police records.

More Questions

As virtual jury members, viewers of this film may be surprised at the outcome. But for sure, they will be wondering why Susan did not have a mental health defense and why she was never referred for psychiatric treatment. Is that not under the jurisprudence of the police?

Furthermore, what can be done in a community when a neighbor is so unstable that s/he threatens the lives and harmony of neighbors?

But what is admirable, in the same state where Trayvon Martin’s killer was acquitted on the “Stand Your Ground” defense, is that this test of the law sets a new precedent.

“The Perfect Neighbor,” as Susan describes herself, is an important new way to publish the truth in a documentary and a provocative subject to investigate.









