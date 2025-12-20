— by BEV QUESTAD —

Oh, Americans, we complain about being too polarized and that extremes on the right and left are dangerous and a threat to society. So, my friends, what if there was a Unity Party? What if there was a remake of the flag with the stars and the blue background in the middle, denoting that we were all one country in solidarity?

Extremism, Brainwashing, Ostracism

In “Anniversary,” we see the solution to a divided nation is One Party! However, to encourage enthusiasm for a peaceful, harmonious incorporation of all Americans, some brainwashing and mind control practices are employed. Those still in opposition are stigmatized, ostracized, and incarcerated.

Some reviewers have hypothesized that “Anniversary” is a retelling of Hitler and the rise of Nazism, but in modern-day America. I say it plays like an Orwellian prequel to”1984″ – showing how the change to a totalitarian rule, whether fascist, capitalist, or communist, can gain momentum.



The Party

“Anniversary” all begins at the 25th anniversary party for Ellen (strong, beautiful Diane Lane) and Paul Taylor (affable Kyle Chandler). Ellen is a professor of political science at Georgetown University. Her husband owns a successful restaurant. They live a life of privilege in a mansion with a door in their backyard that leads to a forest path to a dock on a lake.

Ellen shouts down conservative rhetoric with clever, astute arguments on a tv show. Then she reports to her anniversary party where her husband recalls first meeting her at the Museum of Modern Art, standing in front of a painting of two shrouded heads titled “The Lovers” (René Magritte, 1928). Ellen is contemplating its meaning, but Paul, not engaged by the painting, is dazzled by her beauty, and their love affair begins.

Their three daughters are obviously strong individualists pursuing their own interests. One has become a successful political comedian. Another is an environmental lawyer. The youngest plans on becoming a scientist and is running a project in her bedroom. They also have a son, Josh (Dylan O’Brien), who doesn’t feel successful at all.

Josh arrives at the party with a pristine-like, beautiful Elizabeth, (a superbly well-cast and directed Phoebe Dynevor), a previous student of Ellen’s who ran afoul of Ellen’s championship of critical thinking. As a matter of fact, when leaving the party, she gives Ellen her new book, “The Change: The New Social Contract,” an antithesis to Ellen’s teaching but soon to become a best-seller.

“Anniversary” is a thoughtful warning of extremism, government overreach and surveillance similar to George Orwell’s “1984” but taking place in current America. Diane Lane’s performance is worthy of an Oscar nod and the screenplay deserves a social-political commentary award.









Credits

Director: Jan Komasa

Screenplay: Lori Rosene-Gambino

Story: Jan Komasa and Lori Rosene-Gambino

Producers: Nick Wechsler, Steve Schwartz, Paula Mae Schwartz and Kate Churchill

Cast: Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Madeline Brewer, Zoey Deutch, Phoebe Dynevor, Mckenna Grace, Daryl McCormack, Sky Yang, and Dylan O’Brien

Cinematography: Piotr Sobocinski Jr.

Editor: Michal Czarnecki

Music: Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Release: Oct. 29, 2025

Website and how to view: https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/anniversary

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



