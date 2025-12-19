— by BEV QUESTAD —

Just as convoluted and star-studded as the prior two “Knives Out” whodunits, “Wake Up Dead Man” will likewise challenge your sleuthing skills.

But added froth to the bouillon in this third Rian Johnson creation is Catholicism. Conflicted Father Jud Duplenticy (a near double entendre here?), superbly well-played by Josh O’Connor, once killed a man in a boxing match. In deep personal reexamination, he commits himself to becoming a priest.

Believing that a priest is a shepherd and the world is a wolf, Father Duplenticy is assigned as a pastor to Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude, which is a troubled parish with a shrinking congregation. Here he will work under Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), an eccentrically bombastic preacher who scares new parishioners away with his pointedly personal sermons that typically accuse and demean everyone in church.

But something is wrong with Mons. Wicks and Duplenticy’s patience and inclination to fight are challenged. And then on Good Friday, after giving a sermon, Wick collapses dead from a devilishly handled poker in the anteroom of the chancel.

Duplenticy rushes to the thud that resounds and finds Wick stabbed with blood running. Since no one could enter the anteroom without obviously been seen, (it’s a simple 3-sided closet off the chancel, and Duplenticy was the only one who rushed in there to see what the thud was), the obvious deduction is that Duplenticy was also the murderer.

Getting to know the church community, Mons. Wick, those who assisted in the church’s business, and witnessing the murder comprise the rather long build-up to the seemingly casual, off-hand visit of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig’s reprised role) with his somewhat comic southern drawl and admittedly heretical adherence to rationalism.

I’m not sure who called upon Blanc to show up, but Duplenticy is grateful to have someone seemingly without prejudice investigating this case that seems air-tight against him.

At the center of this Easter story is the contamination of greed, the possibility of redemption, and the transformative power of faith.

This whacky mystery includes one of the most nominated-for-an-Oscar cast that may ever have been assembled. Nominated so far for many awards for Best Ensemble in a motion picture, “Wake Up Dead Man” is a screenplay of surprises and a cast of exquisite composition.









Credits

Director: Rian Johnson

Writer: Rian Johnson

Producers: Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, and Cailee Spaeny

Release: Dec. 12, 2025 on Netflix

Website: https://www.wakeupdeadmanfilm.com/

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



