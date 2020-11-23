Comedy movies can cheer you up when you are feeling depressed, and several recent movies rank in the category of some of the best comedy movies of all time.

We are going to look at some of those recent movies below.



“The Big Sick”

This movie, which premiered in 2017, is about two lovebirds from different cultures that begins with a clash. The movie was written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and directed by Michael Showalter. It earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay Gordon and Nanjiani, who are married in real life.



“Booksmart”

"Booksmart," an American comedy that premiered in 2019, was directed by Olivia Wilde. The movie is about two high school peers who do extremely well in school. On the eve of their graduation, they realise they have been missing out on a lot of things.



“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Crazy Rich Asians,” which was released in 2018, is an American romantic comedy directed by Jon M. Chu. The movie is about a girl who accompanies her longtime boyfriend to a wedding and then realises that the boyfriend is actually crazy rich and one of the most eligible bachelors in his country.



“Girls Trip”

"Girls Trip" is an American all star American comedy film that stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith. The movie is about four best friends who had grown apart over the years. One of these friends is asked to give a keynote address at an event and she decides to bring her friends along. The four then go on a vacation together.



“Lady Bird”

Lady Bird was written and directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie is an American comedy-drama film about a mother-daughter relationship.



“Thor: Ragnarok”

“Thor: Ragnarok” is a superhero-comedy movie about a superhero who tries to save his home world. The person who wants to destroy it, Hela, is a former ally out for revenge.

. . .

