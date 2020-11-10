There are a lot of art-themed slots that you can get to play at your favourite big win casino right now. And, if that is not enough, then you can also get to watch art-themed movies as well.

Movies have a fun way of representing reality to the world. Therefore, you might also get to learn a thing or two about art from these movies. This article is going to help you out by giving you the best movies that we think you should not miss out on.

“Loving Vincent”

This 2017 Polish movie has won quite a number of award nominations and wins. The wins include European Film Awards for Best Animated Feature Film, the Polish Academy Award for the Best Product and so many more. The movie is based on an oil-painted animation that decided to help solve the mystery of a troubled artist’s final days.

“Big Eyes”

At some point, good artists may have people steal their work and try to pass it off as theirs. But, that should not make you give up – it should only prove to you how talented you are. In this movie, it is a husband who actually steals the work of his talented wife. The movie was released in 2015, but has a 1950s and 1960s set up. Not only will you get to see beautiful art, you will also get to travel back in time.

“Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski”

This is an educational film for all art lovers. The movie is a documentary based on the life of the famous Stanisaw Szukalski, a painter from Poland. You will get to see interviews and other archival footage of the painter’s life. This movie has gotten quite good reviews from the fans of the painter and casinosonline-canada.ca that feel like their star deserves the recognition and tribute for his great works.

“Mr. Turner”

Timothy Spell plays the role of painter J.M.W. Turner. The painter decided to live his best life from the wealth and fame that comes with his beautiful work. But, in a bid to live his last years to the fullest, he does not realise that he has been missing out on true love. His housekeeper has been secretly loyal and in love with him.

