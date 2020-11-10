Technological advancements cannot only be found when it comes to slot machines gaming. Not only do movies fulfill a lot of people’s tech desires, but it looks like they also give a glimpse into the future. Once it can be enacted into the movies, it is easier for scientists to make some of the aspects real. Here are some examples.

“Iron Man”

There is nothing as fun as having some form of tech gadget that you can communicate with for anything you could possibly need. This is what Tony Stark’s reality, and it is slowly becoming a reality for the world at large. Today’s world now has Alexa and Siri and you can get them to help you with all the answers you need. For example, Alexa is installed in your house and she can act as virtual monitor or tech help to help you with anything that is tech based.

“HER”

Wouldn't it be fun if you can get to create your own virtual partner that could cater your needs from the technological side? A lot of scientists are currently working on virtual friends for those individuals who are lonely and in need of company. This has been put in place to help heal depression and other mental health issues.

“I, Robot”

Right now, technology is slowly taking over in the form of labour in industries leaving a lot of people jobless and incapacitated. And, in some places, people are even making use of robots since the outbreak of the COVID virus. If the world is not careful, they will be taking over the world really soon – just like in this Will Smith movie.

“Paprika”

In this movie, a person can get a glimpse into someone’s dreams. Now, scientists from UC Berkeley – Shinji Nishimoto and Jack Gallant – having been working on making this a reality since 2011. And this is to help psychologists read through their patients using their dreams, which maybe they can use to help them.

