Movies can actually offer you more. They are good for our health as well.

For senior citizens, watching movies is the best hobby that can allow them to relax. If they watch good movies, they will surely experience happiness and other emotions. And as for people with Alzheimer’s, good and favorite movies can actually enable them to relax and boost their spirits as well.

Therefore, on that note, let’s take a quick look at some of the good movies that senior citizens can watch and have a good time.



“On Golden Pond” – 1981

This is an encouraging drama that highlights family relationships and aging. The drama provides good moments that most of the senior citizens can actually relate to. It showcases some of the experience that old people had when they were young during their days.

Above all, the beauty is that it has a vibrant cast with Katherine Hepburn, Jane Fonda and Henry Fonda.





“All the President’s Men” – 1976

This is an amazing classic movie that reconstructs the work of journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. This movie is a great mix of drama that will allow our elders to keep them engaged and have a great time as well. This movie was among the best of the ’70s and for senior citizens it is a movie that is worth watching again. This will also enable them to reminisce some of their good old memories back then.

Above all, if you are part of the new age, you can also sit back and enjoy some of these old school movies and have a good time regardless.

. . .

