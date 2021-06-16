The “Conjuring” movies paint a picture of the life of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a real-life couple who started researching stranger things in the 1960s.

The first two "Conjuring movies" are focused on files from a few of their more frightening encounters, whereas the other movies in the series, such as "Annabelle" and "The Nun," act as origin tales for the supernatural beings stalking the couple.



“The Nun”

“The Nun” first appears in The Conjuring Universe in 1952, in a Romanian convent. When a resident discovers the remains of a nun near the monastery, the Vatican sends Father Burke and Irene, a young novice who has yet to begin her duties, to check. Once there, the couple must investigate the centuries-old complex as well as the source of a demon known as Valak.



“Annabelle: Creation”

The movie tells the story of Samuel Mullins, a doll maker, and his wife. When a nearby orphanage closes, they offer their house to six orphans and Sister Charlotte. However, because this is a horror story, the children are not permitted to enter the bedroom of the Mullins' late daughter. Almost instantly, Janice, a polio-stricken teen, finds a way in and unleashes a previously suppressed evil. She creates what will be the most demonic thing the world will ever see.



“Annabelle”

The very first “Annabelle” film, set 12 years following “Anabelle: Creation,” is directed by John Leonetti. It starts with a young doctor giving his pregnant wife, Mia, the unique doll — Annabelle — that she needs to finish her super disturbing doll collection. Shortly after, the pair were forced to toss the dolls and move to a new flat due to a terrible disaster. Annabelle, on the other hand, joins them, and, it looks like they will be stuck with the doll for a while as well.

