Netflix is an amazing streaming platform. It’s just too bad that the site is split into different regional libraries, and that some of them have more content than others. Right now, the US, UK, and CA libraries seem to have the most content (almost 6,000 titles). And some of them can only be watched in those countries.

Take the UK library for example. Based on our research, these are the shows and movie you can only watch if you’re in the UK:

“The Hustle”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

“Jackass: Number Two”

“Limmy’s Show”

“Mean Machine”

“Just Like Heaven”

“Grease: Live”

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”

How did we find that out? Simple – we used this great Netflix library checker from ProPrivacy. Just look up a show or movie, and the tool will tell you what countries they’re available in.







It’s not exactly a lot of shows, sure. But if you got Netflix especially to watch them in comfort, it’ll be a huge letdown.

But it doesn’t have to be that way! We’ll show you how to easily unblock all those UK-only shows in this quick article. Also, we’ll answer some relevant questions too.



How to Unblock Netflix UK with One Simple Hack

You just need to use a VPN. It’s an online tool which helps you bypass geo-blocks by hiding your IP address (which reveals your geo-location). It does that by routing your traffic through a VPN server that sits between you and Netflix. Basically, the site will think your requests are coming from the VPN server, so it will only see the server’s IP address.

That means that as long as you use a UK VPN server, Netflix will think your traffic is coming from the UK. So you’ll get redirected to the UK content library instead of your country’s Netflix library.



How to Unblock Netflix UK with a VPN

It’s really easy – here’s what you need to do:

1. Subscribe to a VPN service.

2. Download the VPN app to your device.

3. Install and run the app.

4. Use the VPip2N app to connect to a VPN server in the UK.

5. That’s it! You can now binge as much UK-only content as you want on Netflix.



Can All VPNs Unblock Netflix UK?

Unfortunately, no. Netflix has been detecting proxies and VPNs since 2016, and they’ve gotten pretty good at it. If you use the wrong VPN, you’ll likely see the Netflix proxy error instead of an episode of Limmy’s Show or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Contrary to what many would have you believe, VPN IP addresses aren’t undetectable. Netflix likely uses VPN detection services (like IP2Location) that help it quickly detect and block VPN IPs with automated scripts.

To bypass that, VPN providers have to constantly refresh their IP addresses. That’s easier said than done since it means they have to keep leasing new IPs from data centers, which isn’t exactly cheap.

So how do you know which VPNs can actually unblock Netflix UK shows 24/7? Do you have to get a subscription with each top provider, and test their service during the money-back guarantee?

No need to do anything like that. It’s much easier to just use this great Netflix library checker from ProPrivacy. It mainly tells you what countries certain Netflix shows and movies are available in, but it recommends the best Netflix VPNs too. So the right VPN for you might be just a few clicks away!



Can VPNs Increase Your Internet Speeds?

That’s actually a common misconception, so no. It’s quite the opposite, actually – VPNs will decrease your online speeds.

Not by a lot, though, so no need to worry. In our tests, we usually see a 5-10 Mbps decrease, which isn’t noticeable.







However, there is one exception when a VPN can increase your speeds – when your ISP is throttling your bandwidth. If they lower your Netflix speeds, a VPN can stop them from doing that by encrypting your traffic.

That pretty much means your ISP can’t see what sites you’re browsing and what web apps you’re using. Instead of plaintext DNS queries to Netflix’s site, they’ll just see gibberish. Without that information, they won’t be able to selectively throttle your speeds anymore.



How to Boost VPN Speeds

Like we already said, VPN slowdowns aren’t really noticeable. Still, they can be a problem if your speeds go under 25 Mbps (the required speeds for ultra HD streaming).

Fortunately, you can optimize your VPN speeds by doing the following:

1. Use Speedy Protocols

We recommend sticking to WireGuard, IKEv2, or L2TP/IPSec. SoftEther is also fast, but most VPN providers don’t offer it.

PPTP is very fast too, but you should avoid it because it’s not secure at all. The NSA can actually crack PPTP encryption.

If you’re stuck with OpenVPN, set it to run over UDP instead of TCP. UDP is less stable but much faster.

2. Connect to Nearby Servers

If they’re too far away from you, it’ll take longer for data packets to travel between them and your device. Translated, that means you get lower speeds.

Obviously, you need to use UK servers. But if the provider lets you pick which cities they’re from, choose one that’s close to you. For example, if you’re in France, a server in London would be a better option than one in Glasgow or Belfast.

3. Don’t Use WiFi

VPN speeds can be really slow over WiFi if you have a weak signal. And the signal’s strength will go down a lot if you leave the room with the router.

So try watching Netflix on your PC, or hook up your WiFi-connected device directly to the router with an ethernet cable. Alternatively, get a range extender to boost the strength of your WiFi signal.



Which UK-Only Shows and Movies Are Your Favorite?

We personally love “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” but we’d like to hear your opinions too. If you’re not into the UK library, and prefer content from other countries, no problem – we’d love to hear what other shows and movies you’re into.







Also, if you had to unblock any country-specific content, please let us know how you did it. If you used a VPN, don’t forget to include the provider’s name.

. . .

